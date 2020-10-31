Emergency services called after two train have collided in Thames Tideway underground tunnel

Emergency services have been scrambled after two trains have collided 42 metres underground in the Thames Tideway Tunnel on Friday evening.

The trains collided just after 11.20pm near to Canham Road in Acton.

Paramedics aa Hart Team and Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade all rushed to the indent that is understood to involve one person who has been injured and trapped 40 metre along in the tunnel. Fire crews have been called to assist in recovering the injured person who remains underground

The LFB have been approached for comment

More to Follow