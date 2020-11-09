Forty people evacuated from the London Bridge Hospitial on the South Bank after fire in a cleaning cupboard

Emergency crews have been scrambled to the London Bridge Hospital on Tooley Street in South East London we can reveal Police, Fire and specialist hazardous materials officers have all been called to the hospital campus just after 7.30am on Monday to deal with a fire that had broken out in a cleaning cupboard that contained a large number of chemicals.

The six theatres, three cardiac Catheter Labs, 16 intensive care bed was thrown into lockdown whilst the incident is being dealt with and the area made safe.

A spokesman for the LFB said:”Firefighters were called to a small fire on Tooley Street in London Bridge.

A cleaning cupboard room on the fifth floor of a hospital was destroyed by fire. Firefighters evacuated around 40 people from the building. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crews carried out a sweep of the area to check for elevated readings of chemical substances but found none.

The Brigade was called at 7.30am and the fire was under control by 9.48am Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Dowgate and Dockhead fire stations attended the scene.