Emergency services called to Large Haz Mat Incident a the London Bridge Hospitial on the South Bank

November 9, 2020
1 Min Read
Emergency crews have been scrambled to the London Bridge Hospital on Tooley Street in South East London we can reveal

Police, Fire and specialist hazardous materials officers have all been called to the hospital campus just after 7.30am on Monday to deal with a substance.

The six theatres, three cardiac Catheter Labs, 16 intensive care bed have been thrown into lockdown whilst the incident is being dealt with and the area made safe

Both the Met Police and London Fire services have been contacted for comment

