Emergency services called to William Perkin School in Greenford

Police and the London Fire Brigade raced to a school this morning after the discovery of what is understood to be ordnance.

Parents at William Perkin School have been sent an email saying that everybody inside had been evacuated because of a ‘security issue’.

It’s understood that ordnance thought to be world war two bomb has been found within the school.

A large cordon has been put in place at Oldfield Lane in Greenford with Police standing guard. Its is understood that Police were called just after 10am on Wednesday morning.

EOD has been called to the coeducational secondary school and sixth form.

The Met Police has been contacted for a statement.

More to follow