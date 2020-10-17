 Emergency services scrambled to person in the water in Canterbury - UKNIP
BREAKING CANTERBURY Kent

Emergency services scrambled to person in the water in Canterbury

October 17, 2020
1 Min Read
Emergency services scrambled to person in the water in Canterbury
Screenshot 2020 10 16 at 23.50.18
Police Fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to reports of a person fallen into  the Great Stour river opposite the Millers Arms in Canterbury this evening.
Kent Police have been approached for comment
 
More to follow 
 
FacebookTwitter