Emergency services were called to the A5 between Stretton and Gailey he driver of the car, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision near Gailey this morning (10 November). Emergency services were called to the A5 between Stretton and Gailey (near the junction with Ivy House Lane) at 11.40am following reports of a collision between a HGV and Peugeot 308. Sadly, the driver of the car, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The A5 is currently closed in both directions and it is expected to be for some time as an investigation is under way. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 225 of 10 November or alternatively email the team direct at [email protected] uk