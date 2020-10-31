BREAKING • COVID19 England to enter lockdown from Thursday October 31, 20201 Min Read Add Comment From the 5th November, meaning all non essential shops, pubs, restaurants, gyms, hairdressers to close, this will be for one month till the beginning of December. Schools, Colleges and Universities to remain open. You may also like A2 • BREAKING • KENT • LONDON Firefighters released a man trapped in this car after a collision on the A2 at the #BlackwallTunnel approach October 31, 2020 BREAKING • ESSEX • GRAYS • LONDON Woman arrested after Police officer is struck by car in Grays October 31, 2020 BERKSHIRE • BRACKNELL • BREAKING • READING A man has been convicted of a number of non-recent sex offences against children in Bracknell October 31, 2020 About the authorView All Posts Add Comment Click here to post a comment Cancel replyCommentName * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Anthony Russel 38 has been charged with Three murders and a car jacking Comment Tweets by UK News in Pictures
