EOD called to Spalding after three men injured in an explosion

Police have sealed off a road and called in specialist EOD officers following an incident in Gedney Drove, Spalding

At 10.53am Officers were called following reports of a small explosion in this area.

Three men have been injured – one is thought to have a serious injury which is not thought to be life threatening. The other two are thought to have less serious injuries.

Paramedics and the air ambulance attended the scene and the injured men have been taken to hospital.

The incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive who will investigate this.