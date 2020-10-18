Essex Police releases name of M11 fatal crash victim

A woman who died following a collision on the M11 last month has been named.

Eni-itan Bajomo was the passenger in a black Audi TT which was in collision with the central reservation on the southbound carriageway near junction seven for Harlow at around 10.50pm on Saturday 26 September.

The car was then in collision with two other vehicles.

Thirty year-old Eni-itan, from Barking, was taken to hospital but, sadly, died from her injuries.

Officers are looking to trace any vehicles which were in the vicinity of the Audi at the time of the collision as well as any other vehicles which were in the area of junction seven.

If you saw anything, have any dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 1337 of 26 September or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.