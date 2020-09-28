Extra patrols have taken place at intu Lakeside to support businesses after reports staff have been abused by people not wearing face coverings

Police officers are out across Essex keeping you safe, catching criminals, and ensuring people are sticking to the COVID-19 rules.

We’ve been speaking to businesses and engaging with the public about social distancing, wearing face coverings, and following the Rule of Six.

At the intu Lakeside shopping centre we had additional officers patrolling in response to reports of shop staff being abused by people refusing to wear face coverings.

Chief Inspector Richard Melton said: “We have had additional patrols out and about every day in support of the communities.

“Patrolling town centres, shopping centres and supporting shops, to ensure the legislation is enforced.

“We have had reports, whereby shopkeepers have tried to enforce the legislation and some of the public have been abusive towards them, refusing to wear their face coverings.

“The expectation is, as it is of all member of the public, ourselves included, we are doing the right thing, we have to enforce the legislation when we’re at work and when we are not.

“For the people of Essex, carry on doing what you are doing making sure that you comply with the legislation, ensuring that we can focus on policing, as opposed to policing the COVID pandemic, thank you”.

We know it is not always easy and the compassion, resilience, and determination from the our communities over the last few months has been outstanding.

We want to thank you for your continued support as we work together to help to keep the county safe.