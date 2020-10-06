 Fatal collision closes Gloucester place in Marylebone — UKNIP
Fatal collision closes Gloucester place in Marylebone

October 6, 2020
An investigation has been launched following a fatal collision in Marylebone this evening.

Officers from the Met Police were called on Monday evening following a collision  involving a car and a motorbike  at Gloucester Place on  the Junction of George Street in #Marylebone .

The closure is likely  to remain for serval hours to assist with collision investigation work.

 

 

A number of buses route have have been effected by the closure: Routes Affected – 2, 30, 74, N2, N74

The Met Police have been approached for comment.

 