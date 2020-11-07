Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters have been called to major fire on Great Suffolk Street in Southwark

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a flat on Great Suffolk Street in Southwark.

Two vehicles and part of the basement below a block of flats is alight.

Borough Commander Lee Sandy said: “Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control. Around 20 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

“Firefighters used fire escape hoods to rescue four people from the building. Crews wearing breathing apparatus also rescued a further two people. They are all being treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Southwark Bridge Road is closed whilst crews work to make the scene safe and we encourage people to find alternative routes.”

Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people. If more than 15 minutes protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 29 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 12.50am Fire crews from Lambeth, Dowgate, Old Kent Road and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.