Fire crews called to Feltham YOI

October 26, 2020
A number of fire crews remain at the scene after a fire broke out in a prison in South London

Fire crews from the  London Fire Brigade were called to HMYOI Feltham just after 1.50pm on Monday

It is understood that a fire had broken out in a cell and crews have been sent to deal it’s also understood that persons have been reported in the cell.

A prison service source said: “Fire crews and Paramedics have been called to the Prison due to a fire on one of the prison spurs.

 

The Ministry of Justice have been approached for comment

