Fire crews from Hightown scrambled to a vehicle fire on the M27 between junction 8 and junction 9.

A Maroon Ford Fiesta is currently alight in Lane 1 and Police have closed lane 2 so fire crews can deal with the incident.

Motorists are advised to expect delays whilst crews deal with the blaze.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said;

“We are receiving a high volume of calls to a vehicle fire on the M27 between junctions 8 and 9.

Be aware, traffic may be effected by this.”