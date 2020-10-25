Fire Crews from Hampshire fire and Rescue stationed at Waterlooville and Havant are currently in attendance at a vehicle fire on the A3 northbound at Clanfield.
The off-slip is currently closed and crews are working with Police and HighwaysEngland to get it reopened again as soon as possible
Fire crews tackle blaze on the A3 near Clanfield
