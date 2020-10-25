Home » Fire crews tackle blaze on the A3 near Clanfield
Fire crews tackle blaze on the A3 near Clanfield

October 25, 2020
Fire Crews from Hampshire fire and Rescue stationed at Waterlooville and Havant are currently in attendance at a vehicle fire on the A3 northbound at Clanfield.
The off-slip is currently closed and  crews are working with Police  and HighwaysEngland to get it reopened again as soon as possible

