These are the images as a fire ripped through and destroyed a large house in Kings Worthy this morning.
Fire crews from six stations were called to Mortimer Close where neighbours were asked to keep doors and windows closed and public top avoid the area.
Fire Service control operators received a number of calls and crews from Winchester, Eastleigh, Sutton Scotney, Andover, Whitchurch, Fareham and Ringwood were sent to the blaze, including the Fire command unit and South Central Ambulance Services specialist HART paramedics.
The owner was alerted by a smoke alarm and escaped the property which suffered 100% damage.