Police have responded to a report of a man seen going into a house in Irving Walk, Crawley, with a firearm this evening Sunday (11 October).

Firearms officers were deployed to the immediate area and the road was temporarily closed off. A man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm in a public place and was taken to custody.

No one was harmed. Inspector Will Keating-Jones said: “We had a significant police presence in the area and were able to swiftly make an arrest. This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.”