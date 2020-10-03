Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire involving two vehicles parked on the driveway of an East Peckham home on Seven Mile Lane. Firefighters arrived to find the family had safely evacuated from their home and were a safe distance from the van and car that were well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel jet and main jet the fire was extinguished. The two vehicles and a wooden car port were completely destroyed in the blaze. The cause isn’t known and there were no injuries.