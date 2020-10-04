First picture of a man described as “full of life and laughter” He’s been named as Patrick Gomes De’Almeida

Detectives investigating the murder of a man described as “full of life and laughter” are appealing for witnesses to help them find those responsible for his death.

Police were called at 10.57pm on Thursday, 1 October to reports of a stabbing outside a block of flats in London Road in Morden.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. Two men were found with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.26pm. He has been formally named as Patrick Gomes De’Almeida.

A second man, aged 33 was taken to hospital. His injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers have reason to believe that three masked suspects assaulted Patrick outside an address in London Road, before he was fatally stabbed. They left in a car.

The week before Patrick’s murder, his white Volkswagen Scirocco was deliberately damaged on London Road, SM4. The damage is believed to have occurred in the evening of Wednesday, 23 September, or in the early hours of Thursday, 24 September.

At this time officers are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.

In a tribute released by Patrick’s family, they said: “P had a heart of gold. He was loving, caring and full of life and laughter. You always knew when P was in the room. He had the gift of making people smile. P will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Life will not be the same. As he always said ‘It’s not a party without P’.”

Homicides detectives from the Specialist Crime South Command are investigating.

DCI Helen Rance, who leads the investigation, said: “Patrick’s family are heartbroken that he has been taken from them, and I and my team are working around the clock to piece together what happened and find out who is responsible.

“Those responsible for this vicious attack are dangerous, and I know there are others out there who have information. It is vital that they come forward, whether by speaking to us or anonymously to Crimestoppers, and share what they know.

“I want to speak to anyone who was in the London Road area close to Grosvenor Court and Homefield flats in the evening of Wednesday, 23 September, or in the early hours of Thursday, 24 September, or between 22:00hrs and 23:00hrs on Thursday, 1 October in the same location.

“We are working tirelessly to track down the perpetrators but the public also play a huge role in helping to both prevent and detect crime. We need their help to identify those willing to commit terrible acts and carry weapons.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7953/01Oct.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.