First Picture of Man who rams Police Station as Police is not being treated as terror related

Investigations continue following an incident where a vehicle was driven at Edmonton Police Station in north London.

Officers were alerted to a collision outside the building on Fore Street at approximately 18:58hrs on Wednesday, 11 November.

A 45-year-old white man is believed to have left the vehicle before attempting to set fire to it using petrol.

He was apprehended and arrested by officers on suspicion of arson and a number of other offences. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The vehicle has been examined by specialist officers at the scene.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also attended.

No injuries to any police officers or members of the public were reported.

Officers have been able to return to the building and nearby residents, who were evacuated as a precaution, have been allowed home.

Commander Ade Adelekan said: This appears to have been an isolated incident and does not seem to be terror-related. I am satisfied that there is no wider risk to the community.”

“Local officers will continue to carry out enquiries, but at this stage we are not looking for anybody else.

“I would like to thank the public for their response to the incident and would urge anyone with information about what happened to contact police.

“I also acknowledge the brave actions of local officers who confronted and arrested the suspect in a dangerous and challenging situation”.

Anyone who has images or video that could assist police with their investigation is asked to upload them to ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.