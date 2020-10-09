First Picture of Robert Wain 58 , of Victoria Street, Gillingham, Kent who has appeared in court charged with a number of sexual offences

A man has appeared in court charged with a number of sexual offences.

Robert Wain 58, of Victoria Street, Gillingham, Kent appeared on bail at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, 8 October charged with:

= 6 x rape of a male under 16 years

= 1 x rape of a male 16 years or over

= 18 x indecent assault of a boy under 16 years

= 1 x attempted indecent assault of a boy under 16 years

He pleaded not guilty to all offences. The next hearing is on Thursday, 19 November at the same court.

Wain was arrested on Wednesday, 12 February following an investigation by detectives from the South East Safeguarding team. He was further arrested on Thursday, 23 April and subsequently charged on 10 September.

The alleged offences took place in the 1990s in Woolwich and Eltham, and relate to six victims.