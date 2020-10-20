Five arrested in connection with Halloween murder plot of Frazer Brabant in Basingstoke

The arrests follow the assault on 34 year old Frazer Brabant in Gershwin Road, on October 31, 2019. Officers attended and found the victim in a rear garden of a residential property in Gershwin Road in Basingstoke with serious head injuries.

Frazer never left hospital and died on January 21, 2020.

The five were all arrested today in Basingstoke on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. They currently remain in custody. They are:

* A 27 year old man

* A 25 year old man

* A 28 year old man

* A 22 year old man

* A 32 year old man

A further six people were arrested in Basingstoke back in June. They have all been released under investigation. They are:

* A 55 year old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to commit murder

* A 32 year old man re-arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

* A 57 year old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

* A 22 year old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and supplying Class B controlled substances

* A 39 year old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

* A 37 year old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

Five people were also arrested back in November 2019 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The five are two men in their thirties from Basingstoke and three men in their twenties – two from Basingstoke and one from Middlesex. They also remain under investigation.

If you would like to speak to someone about this incident , you can call 101, quoting Operation Enhance.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.