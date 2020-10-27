Five car thieves have been jailed for more than 29 years for their roles in a series of burglaries across Kent and surrounding areas

Michael Johnson, Alfie Johnson, Ricky Webb, Danny Webb and Oliver Cooke were, between them, involved in 29 burglary offences between August and November 2019.

Thirty-nine vehicles were stolen as a result of the offending, with areas targeted including Gillingham, Strood, Rainham, Sevenoaks, New Ash Green, Ashford and Faversham totalling nearly £750,000.

They were each sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 26 October 2020.

The Webbs

On 7 August, the first night of the offending, a Mercedes E220 was stolen from a home in Welling before a Mini Cooper and a second Mercedes E220 were stolen from a home in Strood.

At some point all three of the stolen vehicles were seen travelling in convoy with a Skoda Fabia, which was used to travel to the scene of the offences.

A Kent Police patrol came across the Skoda travelling with the Mini and one of the Mercedes vehicles on the A2 near Bean, however all three made off when they were asked to stop.

The Mini was later found abandoned on an M25 slip road and a grey balaclava found inside provided a DNA match for Danny Webb.

A short time later, the Mercedes was involved in a collision in Orpington and Ricky Webb’s DNA was found on an airbag.

Their DNA was subsequently found inside several other stolen vehicles over the course of the investigation.

The Johnsons

Michael Johnson’s DNA was first found on a bag that had been left inside a stolen car, which had been abandoned following a pursuit in Sheppey on 16 August.

Like the previous two offenders, officers were later able to forensically link him to several other stolen cars over the course of their enquiries.

On 22 October, the two Johnsons and the two Webbs were also caught walking together on CCTV in Orpington. They were then seen entering a Ford Mondeo, which was later linked to several burglaries that took place over the next few days.

Oliver Cooke

Cooke was only present for offences committed on the night of 5 and 6 November and was arrested, alongside Danny Webb, during the early hours of 6 November. The two men were arrested after officers stopped a Mini which had been linked to several attempted burglaries, and the theft of a VW Golf from a home in Cliffe, earlier that night.

Sentences

Michael Johnson, 21, of Warden Road, Eastchurch, admitted conspiring to burgle and conspiring to steal. He was sentenced to seven years.

Alfie Johnson, 22, of Leysdown Road, Leysdown, admitted conspiring to burgle and conspiring to steal. He was sentenced to five years and three months.

Ricky Webb, 23, of no fixed address, admitted conspiring to burgle and conspiring to steal. He was sentenced to six years and nine months.

Danny Webb, 21, of no fixed address, admitted conspiring to burgle and conspiring to steal. He was sentenced to six years and five months.

Oliver Cooke, 22, of no fixed address, admitted one burglary, three attempted burglaries and one count of theft. He was sentenced to three years and nine months.

Detective Constable Nicola Emery, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘The offenders each played a part in burglaries which caused a huge amount of distress to the victims.

‘Their offending was exceptionally prolific, and I am of little doubt that more crimes would have been committed if they were not apprehended when they were.

‘The sentencings imposed are a fantastic result for residents across Kent and surrounding areas. It sends a clear message that we have the resources and expertise to bring organised offenders to justice.’