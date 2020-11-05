Five men each face a fine of £10,000 after breaching Covid-19 regulations by hosting more than 60 people at a party in #Canterbury

Police were called to the property in South Street at 12.30am on Saturday 31 October 2020, following reports of a noisy gathering. When they entered the house, they found between 60 and 80 people in the rooms and back garden of the property.

Officers engaged with those present and quickly dispersed all of those who were not residents of the house, pointing out the importance of complying with Government rules.

Five residents of the property, who are all aged 19 and 20, were then each issued with fixed penalty notices. They now each face a fine of £10,000.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said: ‘The number of people our officers found attending this party was simply unacceptable and they had no option but to take enforcement action. Social gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, are currently limited to six people, with further changes to the rules planned for later this week. Anyone who breaches the regulations is not only putting their own health at risk but that of anyone they come into contact with, as well as their family and friends, who may be more vulnerable.