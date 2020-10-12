Five men have been charged with the murder of an Ilford teenager

The men were arrested on Friday, 9 October and subsequently charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mohammed Usman Mirza in November 2019.

Having appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 10 October, all were remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 13 October.

The men charged are:

Hassan Riaz, 22 , of Hampton Road, Ilford;

London Beqa, 20 , of Windsor Road, Ilford;

Ihsanullah Aman, 20, Mortlake Road, Ilford;

Moeez Bangash, 24 , of Gaysham Avenue, Ilford;

Tyler Moore, 19 , of Lawson Close, Ilford.

Mohammed Mirza was found with stab injuries by officers called to Fullwell Avenue, at 10.20pm on 19 November 2019. He died at the scene.

Two previous charges have been brought in connection with the investigation, which is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A 16-year-old boy charged with murder and a 21-year-old man charged with murder and possession of a knife are both currently on remand awaiting trial.