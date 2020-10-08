Five Met Police officers under investigation for misconduct after Maida Vale stop of GB athlete Bianca Williams

The Metropolitan Police Service is aware that the Independent Office for Police Conduct has served notices on five officers informing them they are under investigation for misconduct (not gross misconduct) for their roles in a vehicle stop on Saturday, 4 July in Lanhill Road, Maida Vale.

The vehicle and its occupants, a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were searched. Nothing was found and the occupants were able to continue with their journey. No arrests were made.

Following the incident the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, independent from any officer involved, reviewed the initial material available, including examining the officers’ body worn video footage, social media footage and details of the incident.

They were content at that early stage there was no indication any of the officers’ actions would amount to a breach of police standards of professional behaviour serious enough to justify disciplinary proceedings.

On Tuesday, 7 July the MPS recorded the matter as a public complaint after the MPS was tagged in the female occupant’s social media post, and made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The decision to refer to the IOPC was taken due to the complaint being recorded and the significant public interest in this matter.

The IOPC began a detailed independent investigation into the incident and subsequently informed the MPS it had determined a number of officers should be investigated for potential breaches of the standards of professional behaviour. The MPS responded, indicating it believed if proven, the failings would only amount to minor breaches of the standards of professional behaviour or performance-related issues. These would not be at the level of misconduct and so suitable for reflective practice. This process is outlined in statutory guidance and would be the appropriate way to address any points of learning for specific officers.

On Thursday, 1 October the IOPC responded that five officers would be investigated for misconduct. Notices have now been served on those officers informing them they are under investigation. The serving of notices does not necessarily mean misconduct proceedings will follow.

The officers involved are from the Territorial Support Group. No officer is suspended or subject to restricted duties.

The MPS continues to fully co-operate with the IOPC investigation