Five people have been arrested in connection with an incident in Drapery, Northampton, which happened yesterday afternoon At about 4.30pm, police officers were called to reports that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed near McDonald’s. The boy was taken to hospital but thankfully, his injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

Five people have now been arrested in connection with the incident – three 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man. All five remain in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Kev Mulligan, said: “Police officers were on the scene yesterday afternoon within four minutes of the 999 call and an exceptionally fast-paced investigation was launched, leading to the arrests of five people throughout the evening and into the night.

“Violence in any form and in any place will not be tolerated. Thankfully, incidents such as this are extremely rare and there will be extra patrols in and around the area today to reassure the community.

“Reducing incidents of knife-related crime is a priority for us and we are seeing positive steps towards that aim.