Flooding shut the A21 in Kent near Tunbridge Wells

The A21 is closed southbound between the A228 (Pembury) and the B1260 (Kippings Cross). The closure is in place due to flooding on the carriageway. Highways England have sent a number resources to assist with clearing the drains and clearing the carriageway of standing water. Met Office forecasts indicate rainfall will continue throughout the night, the severity of the rainfall will affect our ability to re-open the road. Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes