A man has been jailed for sexual assault and possession of extreme pornography in Wraysbury.

Anthony Pledger, aged 44, of Percy Avenue, Ashford, Surrey, was jailed for three years at Reading Crown Court on Thursday (24/9).

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Following a four day trial, a jury found Pledger guilty of one count of sexual assault.

Pledger had already pleaded guilty to one count of possession of extreme pornography.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ross Fleming said: “Anthony Pledger sexually assaulted the victim while she was sleeping in a house in Wraysbury in 2017.

“During the subsequent police investigation, a number of images were discovered on Pledger’s mobile phone which constituted extreme pornographic images.

“The victim of the sexual assault has shown real courage to support the police investigation and court proceedings during which she had to give evidence about a traumatic incident that happened three years ago. She told the court that she did not give consent and Pledger had absolutely no right to touch her.

“I would like to thank the victim for the immense courage she is shown.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses who provided valuable information to the police during our investigation, and those witnesses who attended court to give evidence. Without these good people, the victim would may not have got justice and Pledger might not have been jailed.

“This case demonstrates Thames Valley Police’s commitment to taking all reports of sexual offences seriously. If you have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter when it happened, please contact the police. You will be listened to and supported