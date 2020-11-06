Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, a man has been charged with murder

Daniel O’Hara-Wright, aged 23, of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, has today (5/11) been charged with one count of murder.

The murder charge relates to an incident on Friday 23 October in which Carole Wright, aged 62, from London, was sadly found dead in woodland in the Watlington Hill National Trust Park, Oxfordshire.

Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers. The family have expressed that they wish for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Daniel O’Hara-Wright appeared at Oxford Crown Court today (5/11) and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 8 January 2021.