Police appealing for information regarding a suspicious incident involving a dog in Chippenham.

At approximately 9pm on September 22, a three-year-old Doberman was found dead near to Avenue La Fleche.

The couple who found the dog contacted police and subsequently took the dog to the vets believing it had been knocked down by a car.

Following examination by the vet, it is believed the dog had in fact been deliberately killed with what is believed to have been some form of sharp object.

The owners of the dog, who had been out looking for her after she had run off while on a walk earlier that evening, have been informed.

PC Darren Willis said: “This was understandably a very distressing incident for the owners of the dog. While initially it was thought the dog may have been knocked down after being found near to a busy road, we now believe this was not the case and that this was in fact a deliberate act.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to this incident – it is likely that the incident did not occur in the area that the dog was found. If you have information which could lead to the identity of those involved, I’d urge you to get in touch immediately.”

If you can help, call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200095737.