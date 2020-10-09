Seven men who were involved in large scale disorder after the Portsmouth vs Southampton FC Carabao Cup football match last year have been jailed for a combined total of 12 years.

Following the match, which took place on 24 September 2019 at Fratton Park, police had to deal with groups of fans acting aggressively, and throwing items at officers and other fans. We have released video footage today (Friday 9 October) which gives you a snapshot of the scale of the disorder and the challenges police faced on the day.

The following people pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Thursday 10 September, and were today sentenced as follows at Portsmouth Crown Court:

Cameron Blackman, aged 26 years, from Castle Street in Portchester, was jailed for 16 months.

Michael Foy, aged 34 years, of Station Road in Drayton was jailed for two years.

Jack Halstead, aged 24 years, of Buckland Road in Waterlooville was jailed for 16 months.

Lewis Harbour, aged 23 years, of Beach Road in Southsea was jailed for two years.

Daniel Marsh, aged 40 years, of Binsteed Road in Fratton was jailed for 27 months.

Jamie Robb, aged 22 years, of Bemisters Lane in Gosport was jailed for 20 months.

Jamie Steeves, aged 19 years, of Stubbington Avenue in Portsmouth was jailed for 18 months.

Each defendant was also handed a six year Football Banning Order.

Detective Chief Inspector John McGonigle, who led the investigation, said: “The majority of fans on the day turned up at Fratton Park to enjoy the match. “As a police Force we were very well prepared for the potential that a minority would try and ruin it and put other spectators at risk. “The footage captured by police on the day demonstrates exactly what officers had to contend with, and the level of violence and aggression displayed by the minority is just simply unacceptable.