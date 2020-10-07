Do you recognise this man?

Officers would like to identify him as part of an arson investigation.

At approximately 11pm on Tuesday 29 September, two cars were set alight with petrol outside an address on Miller Drive in Fareham.

Fortunately no-one was reported injured as a result of the fire, however it is possible that the person responsible suffered flash type burns at the moment the petrol was ignited.

Police want to speak to the man pictured wearing a hooded top with an emblem on the left chest area.

They say appreciate the picture is quite grainy, but we are hoping someone will recognise this person. Do you know him? Do you know anyone who has suffered any unexplained burns recently?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200378755.