Four arrests have been made by detectives in the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate following a shooting in Shorne

At around 9.20pm on 9 February 2020, a man was shot at a private address in Ifield Road. He has received treatment for a gunshot wound and is continuing to recover from the injury.

The offender had shot him from the outside the property, through a window, and detectives believe the offence was pre-planned, but the victim was not the intended target.

Following extensive enquiries, four men were arrested in connection with the incident on 10 November.

Two of the arrested men, aged 34 and 42, are from south east London. The 42-year-old has now been released on bail until 7 December. The other suspect is currently serving a prison sentence and remains under investigation.

The other two suspects, aged 22 and 23, are from the Greater Manchester area.

Both have been released pending further enquiries, however the 23-year-old is currently serving a prison sentence for an unrelated matter.

Detective Chief Inspector Gavin Moss, the senior investigating officer for the case, said: ‘These arrests are a significant development in our enquiries, however the investigation very much remains ongoing.

‘It is possible there are still people out there who would have information on this incident, but are yet to get in contact with us. I would encourage these individuals to contact us at their earliest opportunity.’

Anyone with any information is asked to visit the Major Incident Reporting Portal, via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020120H05-PO1

You can also contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/25409/20 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111