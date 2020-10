Firefighters tackled a fire at a semi-detached house, converted into two maisonettes. Most of a ground floor maisonette was damaged by the fire. One woman and two children left the property before the Brigade arrived, they were assessed by London Ambulance Service at the scene.

The Brigade were called at 12.05pm and the fire was under control by 1.18pm. Fire crews from Southgate, Edmonton fire stations and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.