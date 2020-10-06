Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire in Erith

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house on St Brides Close in Erith

The first floor and staircase between the ground and first floor of an end of terraced house were destroyed by the fire. Most of the ground floor and a staircase between the first and second floors and part of the second floor were also damaged. Five people left the property before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 1201 and the fire was under control by 2pm Fire crews from Barking, Bromley, East Greenwich and Eltham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.