Four men have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a shotgun with intent following an incident on River Walk in Southampton

Just after 1am on Sept 5, 2019, it was reported that gun shots were heard in the street on River Walk and a large amount of cannabis was found at an address and in a nearby vehicle, abandoned in Riverside Park.

• Robert Johnston, aged 25 of Tennyson Avenue pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a shotgun with intent • Fardeen Hamidy, aged 26, of Bursledon Road pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a shotgun with intent • Christy Flaherty, aged 27, of Malmesbury Road, Southampton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a shotgun with intent • Ken Mulangala, aged 18, of East Street, Barking, Essex pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of a shotgun with intent

The group admitted to going to River Walk together to burgle a house that was being used as a cannabis factory. It was put to them they went there to steal the class B drug for their profit. It was reported that gun fire was heard by residents of River Walk and when the burglary was abandoned by the group, bags of cannabis were left at the scene and in nearby Riverside Park . A jeep was also left in Riverside Park which contained a large amount of cannabis. Shortly after the incident and when all parties had fled, officers found the body of Sol Hemy, aged 20, in the water at Riverside Park. A post mortem examination found that Sol’s cause of death was by drowning.

Johnson, Hamidy, Flaherty and Mulangala were later identified as being involved in the burglary on River Walk by Hampshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit based in Southampton. Yesterday (October 27) they pleaded guilty at Southampton Crown Court.

They are due to be sentenced on November 24.

It is tragic that a young man lost his life as a result of this incident. It is clear this case highlights the violence and harm associated with drug supply.