Investigators have charged a man with drug offences after he was stopped in a car in Gravesend.

Local patrol officers stopped a Toyota Yaris in Old Road East on 4 November 2020 at around 8.45pm as the occupants were suspected to be involved in drug dealing.

Four men who were inside the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and were taken to North Kent Police Station where they were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The vehicle was also searched, and officers seized a quantity of cash along with two mobile phones.

Casey Butler, 22, of Maple Road, Penge, Greater London, was later charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 6 November 2020.

An 18-year-old man from Maidstone, a 19-year-man from London and a 17-year-old boy from Rochester were released pending further enquiries.