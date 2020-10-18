Four people have been arrested following a serious injury collision in Aylesbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision in Aylesbury.

The incident occurred yesterday (17/10) at about 10.15am on the A41 Bicester Road at the roundabout for Aylesbury Parkway station.

Officers were called to the scene following reports of a collision involving a grey Mazda 3 with a Scania articulated lorry.

It is believed that the Mazda exited the roundabout before colliding with the side of the lorry.

Following the collision, four occupants from the Mazda then got out of the vehicle and left the scene. Officers later located them. One had suffered a broken arm while two of the others sustained minor injuries. The other occupant was not injured.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Investigating officer PC Alistair Bennett, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who saw the Mazda driving on the A41 prior to the collision.

“I would specifically like to speak to anyone who has any dashcam footage of this incident.

“If you think you can help, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200328953.”

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.

Four people have been arrested in connection with this incident. They are:

A 28-year-old man from Aylesbury

A 19-year-old man from Birmingham

A 19-year-old woman from Birmingham

A 17-year-old girl from Birmingham

They have all been released under investigation.