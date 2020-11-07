Four people were issued with fines of £200 each after Kent Police officers broke up a party of around 20 people at a flat in Canterbury

The illegal gathering at the property in Adelaide Place was dispersed at around 1.30am on Thursday 5 November 2020, the same day new national Covid-19 restrictions came into effect that prevents people from leaving their homes or meeting other people except for certain specific purposes.

Officers issued £200 fixed penalty notices to two men and two women who were all in their early 20s and organised the party.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix of Kent Police said: ‘Hosting large gatherings in the middle of a pandemic, especially on the first day of a new national lockdown, is completely unacceptable and we do not hesitate to take action against those who display such blatant disregard for the coronavirus regulations.

‘People who organise and attend such events are not only putting their own health at risk, but also their family members and anyone else they may come into contact with in the days that follow. This may include people who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 including those who are elderly or already suffering from other serious health conditions.

‘Thankfully the vast majority of people in Kent are doing the right thing and adhering to the Government’s restrictions, and it is essential that we all continue to do everything we can to protect the NHS and save lives.’