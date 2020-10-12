Four year old boy dies following fatal collision in Hayes

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal collision in Hayes.

Officers were called at 6.57pm on Sunday, 11 October to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Uxbridge Road, UB4.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a four-year-old boy, was treated at the scene before being taken to a central London hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he died there in the early hours of Monday, 12 October. His family are aware.

The car driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made; enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or 020 8991 9555 and quote CAD 5717/11Oct20.