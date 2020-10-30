Fourteen year old girl has been charged with Murder after fatal stabbing

A 14-year-old girl from Crawley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murdering a man in the town on Tuesday evening (October 27).

The victim, who has been named as 24-year-old Nimroy Hendricks (above), died in Russell Way, Crawley, after being found with stab wounds to the chest.

The girl, who is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place, is expected to appear before magistrates in Crawley on Friday afternoon (October 30).

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “The circumstances of this case are particularly challenging for everyone involved and will continue to be difficult as people come to terms with significant loss and grief.

“It is imperative that the Criminal Justice system is allowed to operate effectively in order to support all involved in this case and therefore, I would make a personal plea to people to not speculate on social media on the circumstances of the case or the identity or motivation of the defendant, whose name may not legally be published.”