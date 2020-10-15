 Gas started roaring from the ruptured pipe Saturday night — UKNIP
Aylesham BREAKING Kent

October 15, 2020
A major gas leak from a pipe in a field on Ratling Road has finally been repaired. Gas started roaring from the ruptured pipe Saturday night. The Yodel depot opposite the leak was evacuated as a precaution, which is thought to have delayed some parcel deliveries that were due to be delivered in and around the Kent area.
 
 
