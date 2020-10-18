German National charged with five terror offences

A man arrested at Stansted Airport on Monday, 12 October has been charged with terrorism offences.

Today, Sunday, 18 October, Florian Flegel, 22 a German national, was charged with:

On 15 August 2020 engaged in conduct falling within subsection (2)(e), namely transmitted a terrorist publication, namely a video reference number IMG_3948 electronically and at the time of doing so intended an effect of your conduct to be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism or being reckless as to whether your conduct had that effect contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

On 23 August 2020 engaged in conduct falling within subsection (2)(e), namely transmitted a terrorist publication, namely a video reference number IMG_3942 electronically and at the time of doing so intended an effect of your conduct to be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism or being reckless as to whether your conduct had that effect contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

On 21 September 2020 engaged in conduct falling within subsection (2)(e), namely transmitted a terrorist publication, namely a video reference number IMG_4607 electronically and at the time of doing so intended an effect of your conduct to be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism or being reckless as to whether your conduct had that effect contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

On 23 September 2020 engaged in conduct falling within subsection (2)(e), namely transmitted a terrorist publication, namely a video reference number IMG_4620 electronically and at the time of doing so intended an effect of your conduct to be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism or being reckless as to whether your conduct had that effect contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

On 23 September 2020 engaged in conduct falling within subsection (2)(e), namely transmitted a terrorist publication, namely a video reference number IMG_4628 electronically and at the time of doing so intended an effect of your conduct to be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism or being reckless as to whether your conduct had that effect contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Flegal is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 October.

He was arrested at Stansted Airport at approx. 5.30 on Monday, 12 October, after he was stopped under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.