Sharmarke Hassan, aged 24, of Boycott Avenue, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 9 October.

Returning to the same court on Friday (6/11), Hassan was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment.

On 15 March 2019, a drugs warrant was executed at an address in Petersfield Green, Milton Keynes.

Hassan was found in possession of a ball of drugs which were in his trousers, £500 in cash and a mobile phone.

He was arrested and charged with the offences the following day (16 March).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Becci Wade, of the Stronghold team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Tackling drugs supply is always a top priority of Thames Valley Police, and we will actively seek to disrupt drug suppliers in our communities.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We need and appreciate the support of the public with this and would always ask you to report any information you have about drugs in our communities to police.”