Hastings Woman goes missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital after being found

October 16, 2020
1 Min Read
Police are concerned for Tanya Leister, who has gone missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital this evening (Wednesday 14 October).

The 42-year-old, who is vulnerable, had been reported missing on Monday evening (October 12), but was later found safe and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

However, she has since left the premises and is believed to be in the Hastings area.

Tanya is white, 5’ 2”, of slim build, with dark red shoulder length hair and tattoos on her hands and left wrist.

Police are  urging the public to keep an eye out for her, and to call 999 if you see her, quoting serial 986 of 14/10.

 
