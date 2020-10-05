Have you seen Fernando Lynch, 65, who has gone missing in Braintree?

Fernando – known to his loved ones as Joe – was last seen on the platform at Braintree train station on Sunday 4 October at around 11.40pm.

Police are concerned for his welfare as he has health issues including diabetes and is not thought to have his medication with him. He does not have a fixed address but was recently staying in Ilford and Hackney.

Fernando was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black hat with writing on it, and black Adidas jogging bottoms with white stripes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 101.