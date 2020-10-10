Have you seen #missing 44 yr old Katherine Trowbridge

Katherine is missing. She left #Thornaby in her black Ford Focus FH63GPK early Friday morning.
It’s understood that she may be in. North Yorkshire area of the country
Please call Police on 101 with info, reg 165879.
