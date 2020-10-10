 Have you seen #missing 44 yr old Katherine Trowbridge — UKNIP
BREAKING MISSING Thornaby

Have you seen #missing 44 yr old Katherine Trowbridge

October 10, 2020
Screenshot 2020 10 10 at 11.48.38
 Katherine is missing. She  left #Thornaby in her black Ford Focus FH63GPK early Friday morning.
It’s understood that she may be in. North Yorkshire area of the country 

Please call Police on 101 with info, reg 165879.