Police are searching for missing Oksana Ivanova from Hastings.

The 44-year-old woman was reported missing on Wednesday, October 14 having not been seen since around October 5.

She is white, with short brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what clothing she is wearing.

Anyone who sees Oksana or who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 740 of 14/10.