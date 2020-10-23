The public are asked to be on the lookout for an old style, dark coloured BMW with left hand drive and a Polish index number possibly starting FZE or PZE.

The vehicle is potentially linked to a robbery in Liphook where a 68 year old man had his valuable Rolex watch stolen.

The robbery is similar to two earlier offences that took place in July this year in Ringwood and Emsworth where male victims have also had valuable Rolex watches stolen off their wrists after being approached by women.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who knows where the BMW 5 Series is or who has any dash cam or CCTV that may have captured the vehicle around the time of the Liphook offence on Tuesday, October 20.

The 68 year old victim was just dropping off some dry cleaning in Station Road, Liphook, at around 2pm when he was approached by a woman aged between 17 and 25.

She engaged him in conversation, before becoming involved in a struggle with him, repeatedly touching his chest and arms. After she left, he realised his valuable Rolex Submariner watch was missing from his wrist. The watch is described as being steel and gold, with a royal blue face and white and gold hands.

The woman, who did not speak good English, is described as being white, slim and around 5’6″ tall. She had light brown hair tied back in a ponytail and a light coloured face mask. She was also wearing a white or grey fleece, faded blue jeans and white trainers.

She is believed to have got into the BMW immediately following the robbery, which was parked nearby. It is described as being a BMW 5 Series with the three coloured stripes logo on the grill. It is a left hand drive and has a Polish index number and tinted rear windows.

The other two robberies occurred back in July this year.

If anyone has any information about these crimes, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200262386. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We are also asking if anyone is offered the watch in suspicious circumstances, to please get in touch.